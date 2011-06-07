Digital Signage Conference InfoComm 2011

Registration is still open for the 2011 The DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, Florida on June 14. The conference will focus on both the digital signage business and advanced display technologies for the segment. To register visit:

www.displaysearch.com/digitalsignage2011

DisplaySearch has unveiled the final agenda for the Conference. The DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference will bring together display vendors, IT companies and businesses well-established in out-of-home digital signage environments. Additionally, they will be joined by new and emerging venture companies that digital displays are helping to foster.

The conference will examine applications, including mass transit, mixed-use information and advertising signage; electronic menu boards; higher education installations; point-of-sale and dynamic signage for retail; corporate mass-communication networks; out-of-home advertising/information/security messaging; and emerging solutions for the outdoor portion of the out-of-home market.

The DisplaySearch Digital Signage Conference Agenda:

Welcome Addresses: Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, Senior Vice President of Expositions, InfoComm and Paul Semenza, Senior Vice President, Analyst Services, DisplaySearch

Introduction, Display Market Overview and Who Makes What for Whom: Chris Connery, Vice President PC and Large Format Commercial Displays, DisplaySearch

Keynote Address: “Catalyst to Reach the Tipping Point”, Doug Albregts, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Samsung Enterprise Business Division

Session I: Digital Signage Supply Chain

Glass Solutions for Public Information Displays: Paul Tompkins, Director Commercial Technology, Corning

Commercial vs. Consumer Displays – Technology vs. Marketing: Daniel Smith, Director of Digital Signage, LG Electronics USA Commercial Displays

The Right FPD Technology for Your Commercial Application: LCD and Plasma Compared, Karl DeManss, Group Manager, Panasonic Solutions Company

Session I Panel Discussion

Session II: More than the Display

Emerging Standards for Driving Content to the Display – PC or not PC, Ed Stock, Platform System Architect, Intel

Mounting for Ultra-Narrow Bezel Flat Panels: Paul Redding, Senior Strategic Business Manager, Chief

How Many Touch-Points are Needed to Win the Project?: John Sheehan, Senior Director of Digital Signage Business Unit, NEC Display Solutions

Session II Panel Discussion

Session III: Go-to-Market Strategies

Digital Signage Software: Can’t Live Without It: David Wilkins, President & CEO, X2O Media

The Many Applications of the Super-sized Digital Display: Bob Klausmeier, Manager, YESCO Electronics

Go-to-Market Strategies for Digital Signage – the IT Vendor Perspective: Bob Rosenberry, Visual Solutions, Retail Solutions Global Business Unit, Hewlett-Packard

Session IV: Advanced and Emerging Display Technologies for Digital Signage

The Promise and Challenge of Specialty Displays: From Outdoor LCD to e-paper Electronic Shelf Labels: Brad Gleeson, Executive Vice President and GM DOOH, Chilin Solutions

Glasses-Free 3D Displays: The Next Generation of Digital Signage Solutions Has Arrived: Tom Zerega, CEO and Co-Founder, Magnetic 3D

Questions You Need to Ask to Ensure Success in Interactive Digital Signage: Neeraj Pendse, Business Development Manager, TE Touch Solutions