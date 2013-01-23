Roland Offers System Update for V-800HD Switcher

Roland Systems Group is now offering a free system update for the Roland V-800HD Multi-format Switcher.

This new update includes over ten new features or improvements addressing requests from the growing user base that use the V-800HD in live production environments and installed applications.

The update provides a new A/B style-switching mode, direct input channel assign to AUX bus plus support for 3G-SDI Level B Mapping Structure for both 1080p50Hz, and 1080p59.954Hz formats.

The update enables further synchronization options including the ability to select any of the SDI inputs as the sync reference. In addition, users can now enable field sync processing between input and output fields, improving image switching quality.

The new update now supports multi-view monitors that are not HDCP compliant, allowing you to connect any monitor source supporting an HDMI output. An automatic memory save function has also been added that keeps memory position 1-1 loaded with the current state of the mixer. According to the company, this is handy when the mixer is used in the same way from day to day or in the case of a sudden power outage. When the unit is powered back up, the V-800HD is restored to its last state. In addition to auto save mode, the V-800HD V1.5 adds a selection of recall filter parameters when recalling presets from a memory location.

The update also includes an expanded color correction range as well as both fine and width adjustments of Chroma Key HUE.