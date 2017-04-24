wePresent Launches New Collaborative Management Suite for Enterprise Deployments

The What: wePresent has announced its new Collaborative Management Suite, giving IT department employees a tool to remotely manage the wePresent systems on their network. The CMGS platform is best used for enterprise-wide and other large deployments to allow for mass monitoring.

The What Else: CMGS is a server-based utility that allows network-integrated management of wePresent hardware. Once installed, it will allow administrators to schedule firmware updates, change the configuration of individual units, or remotely troubleshoot problems with the hardware.

“IT managers have needed a remote management tool to ease their systems workload for some time,” said Eva Cannon, director of marketing at wePresent. “We feel that CMGS will not only be a huge time-saver, but allow the IT staff to make their systems more streamlined and efficient.”

The Bottom Line: Best suited for large networks, such as schools or office buildings, CMGS is intended to address the growing need for remote hardware management, easing the workload of IT administrators who oversee an abundance of devices.