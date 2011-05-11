Symetrix Introduces Web Control with ARC-WEB

Jupiter software version 2.0 introduces web-based control via ARC-WEB.

Seattle, WA--Symetrix has released its Jupiter software version 2.0, introducing web-based control via ARC-WEB.

ARC-WEB is an AJAX/HTML5 standards-based web app that mimics the functionality of Symetrix' menu-driven wall panel remotes, the ARC-2 Series. ARC-WEB is compatible with many popular web browsers, operating systems and devices, including iPhone/iPad and Android.

"We are very excited to launch ARC-WEB for Jupiter," said Trent Wagner, senior product manager at Symetrix. "It's no secret that mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are hot technology right now, especially the iPhone and iPad from Apple. In other industries, it is quickly becoming expected that remote-controllable products will be accessible from these devices. We see the advantages. There is no longer a need for a user to purchase a separate hardware remote control as their audio system resides comfortably within the rest of their expanding digital universe. Imagine updating food stocking orders, posting the latest special to Twitter, and changing the input source or volume for your restaurant's sound system all from the palm of your hand."

Even though mobile device access was the primary motivation for developing the ARC-WEB, any computer with network access can act as an ARC remote. The list of supported operating systems and browsers includes Apple's iOS version 3.2+ for iPhone and iPad; Android version 1.6+; Internet Explorer version 8.0+ for Windows XP+; Safari version 5+ for Windows XP+ and Mac OS X 10.5+; and Firefox version 3.6+ for Windows XP+ and Mac OS X 10.5+.

"For Apple's popular iOS devices, the ARC-WEB is fully 'web app' enabled," Wagner said. "A user may save the ARC-WEBs to his or her Springboard, where ARC-WEB's icon appears alongside the user's regular iOS apps. The ARC-WEB launches in full screen mode complete with custom splash screen, so it looks and feels like a native app. Moreover, ARC-WEB uses Portrait and Landscape auto-rotation on mobile devices running iOS or Android. Client auto-detection ensures that ARC-WEB displays appropriately for every permutation of browser and operating system."