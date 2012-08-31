Atlona Adds Integration Partners

Atlona has added to the list of system control manufacturers with which its products integrate, which now includes Clare Controls, ELAN, On Controls, Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI), and Universal Remote Control (URC).

Atlona has created and tested system drivers for a wide range of its switchers to integrate with control systems from these manufacturers.

"Atlona is as near a de facto standard as you'll find anywhere in the home automation industry," said Jim Hanna, CTO of Clare Controls. "They design and build quality products based on a deep and accurate understanding of our applications, and they stand behind what they sell. We are pleased to integrate with Atlona's great line of products."

"We pride ourselves on our products' seamless operation within many integrated AV systems, and we are pleased to add Clare Controls, ELAN, On Controls, RTI, and URC to that list," said Ilya Khayn, president and CEO of Atlona. "For installers, our certified drivers make integrating Atlona products into these systems a breeze, eliminating the significant time and expense involved in programming their own custom drivers."