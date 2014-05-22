ViewSonic is showcasing the CDE7051-TL 70-inch, six-point simultaneous touch, interactive smart display. The CDE7051-TL provides a fully integrated, large screen touch solution for use in the smart educational classroom, corporate boardrooms and hospitality way-finding applications.

The CDE7051-TL features full 1920x1080 HD resolution, delivering superior pixel-by-pixel performance in an energy-saving LED panel. Its slim design and bezel eliminates dead angles in a Windows 8 touch environment, improving any touch experience. Equipped with a tempered glass overlay, anti-glare treatment and rounded corners, the ViewSonic CDE7051-TL is intended for heavy use. The CDE7051-TL has a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, VGA and RS-232 to support all your media sources. Additionally, this interactive display has an optional internal PC slot that accommodates an i5 class Windows 8 PC (NMP707). Together, with this PC option, the CDE7051-TL becomes a fully integrated, all-in-one interactive solution.

The 70-inch display incorporates a multi-touch interactive panel and ViewBoard Windows compatible educational software. The software allows users to write, highlight, edit and transform documents and images on screen in real-time. It also includes screen recording, a magnifier and a spotlight feature to make office presentations, classroom learning, and online education more interactive and efficient.