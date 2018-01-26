[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: TAIDEN, Renewed Vision, NDI, Bose, Technology Manager's Summit

- In this week's video, Alesia Hendley, AV operator at The Berry Center in TX, showcases hot products and news: TAIDEN's HCS-5335 Product Series, Renewed Vision's PVP3 Multi-Function Media Server, NDI Central, the Technology Managers' Summit, and Bose Professional's T8S & T4S ToneMatch Stereo Mixers.
