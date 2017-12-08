Vanco Introduces Eight AV Products

Vanco International LLC, provider of AV distribution and electronic accessory products, is rolling out eight new products from its four brands: Vanco, Evolution, Pulse Audio and Beale Street Audio, before the end of 2017. The new products offer residential and commercial AV distributors and dealers a broader selection of cable, matrix selector switch, receiver and amplifier solutions.

Vanco Active High-Speed HDMI® Optical Cables

Available in lengths for any job size, Vanco’s new active high-speed HDMI optical cables can be ordered in 35, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 250 and 330-foot lengths. Providing UltraHD, 4K@60Hz and 4:4:4 chroma sampling, the cables enable transmission of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, and support for HD audio formats including DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos, as well as wide angle theatrical 21:9 video aspect ratio. All eight cable models are HDCP 2.2 compliant and offer full 18Gbps of bandwidth. The new cables are also UL listed, CMP rated and EMI tested, to minimize interference with wireless signals. Offering a reliable data transfer without electromagnetic or RF interference and 0% signal loss, the new Active High Speed HDMI Optical cables feature a built-in active chipset with no external power supply needed.

Evolution HDBaseT 16×16 Matrix Selector Switch

Evolution’s new HDBaseT 16×16 Matrix Selector Switch (EVMX4K16) supports up to 4K/60Hz 4:2:0 and extends 4K signals up to 131-feet (40 meters), and 1080p signals up to 230-feet (70 meters). The EVMX4K16 accommodates 16 HDMI inputs, 14 HDBaseT outputs with 2 HDMI outputs, and 16-analog audio outputs, plus a micro USB port for firmware upgrades. Featuring Power over HDBaseT (POH) technology, the EVMX4K16 provides power to receivers over Cat4e/6, and a rack-mount design that makes it easy to install. HDCP 2.2 compatible with support for manual HDCP management, the EVMX4K16 allows for automatic and manual EDID management and EQ. Controllable via the touch screen on the front panel, bi-directional RS-232, IR and TCP. The LCD screen shows real-time status updates of I/O connection, switching, HDCP and output resolution. A unique feature, the EVMX4K16 automatically stores input and output mapping in the event of a power outage or reboot.

PulseAudio WiFi Streaming Receiver & 2-Channel Amplifiers

The WiFi Streaming Receiver (PASTREAM) by PulseAudio provides any amplifier and distributed audio system the ability to stream music over a wired or wireless internet connection. The PASTREAM is controllable via iOS or Android Apps and is compatible with AirPlay, DLNA, and WiFi Direct (via Miracast) devices that are found within the same network. For the ultimate user experience, users can also sync their Spotify, Oplay TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Tidal accounts to Pulse Audio’s WiFi Streaming Receiver, for an enhanced and effortless listening experience.

PulseAudio’s 2-Channel Amplifiers feature Class D amplification and are available in 25 Watt, 60 Watt, 125 Watt and 150 Watt models to handle any system requirement. Featuring both RCA and 1/8-inch stereo inputs, and stereo and mono/bridge modes, the 2-Channel Amplifiers mix audio when both inputs are connected and live. Other features include standby mode, which is activated after five minutes of inactivity and reduces power consumption, and source sensing immediately wakes up the amplifier and begins to play content when a source is recognized. Integrators can add wireless music streaming when combined with PulseAudio’s WiFi Streaming Receiver.

Beale Street Audio A120 High-Efficiency Amplifier

At less than 6-inches overall, the A120 Amplifier from Beale Street Audio is compact, and yet with 120 Watts of Class D power, provides all the muscle an installer needs to drive even the most demanding subwoofers, while running cool under almost any load. Featuring a stereo/mono line level audio input, the A120 can receive full band line level audio from an audio amplifier, receiver, preamp or LFE output. Also on the back panel, a stereo speaker level input allows amplified stereo audio to pass through the A120 full-band and unprocessed to a pair of connected speakers, perfect for adding an in-wall or in-ceiling subwoofer to a multi-room audio system. Power conserving, the amp will turn off after 15 minutes of inactivity and instantly turn on when an audio signal is sensed. An adjustable crossover, phase adjustment, volume control and on/off switch round out the front panel.

All products are available to order or pre-order immediately, and all products will ship by the end of the year. Interested distributors can contact Vanco International directly for pricing.

