tvONE to Introduce New Modules for CORIOmaster Systems at InfoComm 2016

The What: tvONE will launch CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini 4K input and output modules and new 4K streaming media input module at InfoComm in Las Vegas (booth C6818).

The What Else: The CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini solutions can manage up to four canvases for supporting multiple video walls, while also performing various other video tasks simultaneously, including real-time 360 video rotations, multi-image processing, and rotation & edge blending.

The Bottom Line: The CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini video wall processors offer anything in, anything out capability fully covering 4K. Now, with new 4K input (CM-HDMI-4K-2IN) and output (CM-HDMI-4K-SC-1OUT) modules and 4K streaming media (CM-AVIP-IN-1USB-1ETH) input module, the processors can accept dual IP streams up to 1080p, 4K file playback, and 4K still images via USB3.0 and internal memory—all on one card, in one slot.