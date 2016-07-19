tvONE Now Shipping ONErack Universal Mounting Solution

The ONErack universal rack mounting solution from tvONE

Th What: tvONE is now shipping its ONErack universal rack mounting solution with power and cooling that’s aimed at improving rack systems integration.

The What Else: ONErack is a universal, powered mounting system that improves rack installation of small devices. tvONE’s patent pending design converts randomly sized, externally powered devices from any manufacturer into slide-in modules that can be installed quickly and cleanly and then serviced easily.

The ONErack’s front and rear access provides uniform cable management, and unlike proprietary rack kits or traditional rack mounting methods like a shelf, the ONErack allows high density mounting in three different chassis sizes, provides seven different voltages, and cools all within a ONErack chassis.

“Integrators spend a lot of time and money to install and service these small devices,” said Mark Armon, product manager at tvONE. “The beauty to this solution is its simplicity—a rare thing these days.”

The Bottom Line: The ONErack chassis is available in 4RU, 5RU, and 6RU and can hold up to 16 modules with up to two voltage selectors each. When using the ONErack power supply, each voltage selector can provide selectable power at 5, 7.5, 9, 12, 13.5, 18, or 24 volts, up to 35 watts. A pass through is available for custom power sources. Each ONErack chassis can include one or more 250-watt power supplies that can feed additional chassis, to allow for a clean power solution for all mounted devices.