TRI-ED Announces 2015 U.S.A. Stadium Tour

TRI-ED Distribution will host a U.S.A. Stadium Tour this summer featuring special training events. TRI-ED and its vendor partners are inviting customers to take part in a day of networking, demonstrations and trainings, an expo, and a night out at a ballgame.

"Technologies continue to evolve and TRI-ED is committed to keeping our customers on the cutting edge of new applications and opportunities," said James Rothstein, senior vice president, global security marketing, at TRI-ED. "From branch trainings to the U.S.A. Stadium Tour, our dealers can always count on us to deliver the training they need to succeed."



Tour Dates:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

3PM EXPO | 5PM DINNER | 7PM GAME

LOS ANGELES ANGELS vs. CLEVELAND INDIANS

Angel Stadium - 2000 GENE AUTRY WAY, ANAHEIM, CA

Please pre-register at: http://info.tri-ed.com/CArs15reg



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

3PM EXPO | 5PM DINNER | 7PM GAME

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES vs. TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Citizen's Bank Park - 1 CITIZENS BANK WAY, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Please pre-register at: http://info.tri-ed.com/pArs15reg



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

12PM - 6:20 PM TRAININGS | 3PM EXPO | 5PM DINNER | 7PM GAME

SEATTLE MARINERS vs. TEXAS RANGERS

Safeco Field - 1250 1ST AVE SOUTH, SEATTLE, WA

Please pre-register at: http://info.tri-ed.com/wars15reg



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

3PM EXPO | 5PM DINNER | 7PM GAME

CHICAGO CUBS vs. MILWAUKEE BREWERS

Wrigleyville Rooftops - 3609 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL

Please pre-register at: http://info.tri-ed.com/ilrs15reg



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

12PM - 6:20 PM TRAININGS | 3PM EXPO | 5PM DINNER

Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium - 1701 BRYANT STREET, DENVER, CO

Please note this event does not include a game but rather a Stadium Tour from the facility’s security director!

Please pre-register at: http://info.tri-ed.com/cors15reg