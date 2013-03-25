Projection Summit 2013 Registration Open

Insight Media will host the annual Projection Summit (PS 13) in Orlando, Florida on June 10-11. The event will be held in conjunction with InfoComm 2013. Registration for this event is now open at: http://www.display-central.com/projection-summit-2013/attend/

Preliminary Sessions to be held include:

•4K Projection

•Hybrid Projectors

•Projection Components

•Projection Markets

•Laser/LED Devices

•Laser Projection

•3D Projection

•Collaboration

Planned demos include:

•Cinema-class laser projector

•Hybrid Shoot out

•Multiple collaboration demos on blended projectors

Committed or nearly committed speakers include:

•Lang

•Sony

•Greenlight Optics

•Insiava

•JBMIA (Japan Laser Association)

•LIPA (Laser Illumination Projector Association)

•Necsel

•Real D

•Infitec

•Barco

•Volfoni

•rAVe publications

•Mersive

•Delta Electronics

•TideBreak

•ParadigmAV

•Mechdyne

•Optoma

•Mitsubishi

•Casio

•Panasonic

•FutureSource

•Innovation Bureau

The 12th Projection Summit will be held on the two days prior to InfoComm on Monday/Tuesday, June 10-11. Manufacturers of projection components and technology, plus final systems for professional, commercial and home use are now invited to submit abstracts to present at this event. Projection Summit provides an opportunity to discuss the trends, technology, markets and business aspects of the projection industry. This is what Projection Summit is all about – understanding how these technologies will reshape the products, markets, applications and competitiveness of projection.

The executive-level conference allows attendees to hear from and engage with the industry’s business, marketing, and technology leaders from all levels of the big screen display value chain. The Monday/Tuesday sessions and discussion will focus on key industry trends and issues – matters that will affect business decisions at all levels of the industry.

Who Should Attend?

•ProAV dealers seeking to build stronger relationships with information technology leaders, projector, LCD or PDP integrators, and supply chain leaders

•IT projection system branders seeking stronger value chain relationships

•LCD, PDP and Projector integrators and manufacturers

•Display component suppliers and technology innovators

Highlights of PS13: