TOA Introduces High-Powered BG-2000 Mixer Amp

The What: TOA has introduced a new mixer amplifier, the BG-2240D-AM, which represents the most powerful model to date in the BG-2000 Series.

The What Else: Sporting a 240-watt (at 70V) Class D amplifier, the BG-2240D-AM is more efficient and cooler-running than conventional amplifiers and is also lighter weight, according to the company. Beyond these upgrades, the BG-2240D-AM has the same basic feature set as the other BG-2000 models, including dual-balanced priority mic/line inputs, dual unbalanced line inputs for BGM sources, assignable second zone/MOH output, front panel bass and treble controls, remote volume control port, assignable mute function, and a module option slot that accepts any of a range of compatible 900 Series input and special-function modules.