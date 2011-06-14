FSR to Launch Audio Amplifier Range

Woodland Park, NJ--FSR has announced that it will launch its new IT-A25 audio amplifiers, the latest addition to the company's Intelli-Tools family, at InfoComm 2011.

The two-model series is designed for small venue audio power applications such as boardrooms, houses of worship, control rooms, classrooms, libraries, and staging and rental organizations.

The IT-A25-M70 Mono Amp provides either a 4-8 ohm speaker output or a 70V line output at 25W RMS. The IT-A25 Stereo Amp delivers a 25W/CH output at 8 ohms and can be bridged to drive a 4 ohm load at 50 watts. Both models support Pro and Consumer Audio input levels.