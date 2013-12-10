Audio-Technica "Ask Me Anything” Sessions at AES Now Streaming

Audio-Technica has made available online the "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) sessions the company hosted at the 135th AES Convention in New York, NY.

Sessions took place on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, at A-T’s exhibition booth on the convention floor.



The archived sessions, available on www.audio-technica.com/aes2013, include discussions with Joel Singer, GRAMMY Award-winning engineer/mixer, co-founder and chief engineer of Music Mix Mobile; Jackie Green, VP R&D/Engineering at Audio-Technica; Frank Filipetti, GRAMMY Award-winning music producer, engineer and mixer; Richie Castellano, musician and YouTube sensation; Richard Chycki, mixer, engineer and producer; Carl Tatz, TEC Award-nominated recording studio designer; Frank Wells, President of AES; and Jimmy Douglass, GRAMMY Award-winning recording engineer/record producer.

“Ask Me Anything” questions were submitted by individuals present at AES booth 2723, online at www.livestream.com, and by Twitter #ATliveAES – and then fed to the presenters through a moderator during the 30-minute Q&A sessions.