Keywest Technology Updates MediaZone Pro

Keywest Technology has released the latest version of its MediaZone Pro software, version 2.0.0.20, which offers registered owners of the digital signage software more than 50 enhancements free of charge.

The latest release delivers new features and functions including improvements to the program’s Media Ticker function. These enhancements are designed to give MediaZone Pro users greater flexibility when preparing crawls to display weather and stock quotes as well as greater access to and flexibility with RSS feeds that can be used to provide news, data and other information for digital signage crawls.

"The latest update to MediaZone Pro will improve users’ workflow, deliver greater operational flexibility and provide them with more tools with which to edit content and build schedules," said Keywest Technology president Nick Nichols. "We are committed to making MediaZone Pro a premiere digital signage solution, and this release moves us forward on that path."

Other improvements to Media Ticker include automated weather crawls that can be placed where desired on screen. Custom images also are supported with weather crawls to draw viewer attention to changing conditions.

Automated crawls of stock quotes can be set up with custom symbols, and updated stock quotes can be presented with images to increase noticeability and readability.

The latest MediaZone Pro release provides greater control over the use of RSS feeds by providing a preview of selected RSS feeds. The new release also offers compatibility with legacy RSS formats.