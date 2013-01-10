LG Shows Curved OLED at CES

LG Electronics (LG) demonstrated their new curved OLED TV model, the EA9800, shown for the first time at the 2013 International CES. Featuring proprietary WRGB technology, the thin display features a curved design and a picture quality designed to be practically indiscernible from colors found in nature.



LG EA9800 OLED TV

The new EA9800 model features the industry's first curved screen ergonomic design with full CINEMA 3D support. With a gentle inward flex, the entire screen surface is equidistant from the viewer's eyes, removing the problem of screen-edge visual distortion and detail loss. Availability and pricing were not announced.

“The new curved model complements our core OLED TV family with a unique design that capitalizes on the thinness of the screen and the aesthetic beauty of OLED TV," said Havis Kwon , President and CEO of LG's Home Entertainment Company.

LG's OLED TVs produce vivid and realistic pictures, thanks to WRGB technology. This Four-Color Pixel system features a white sub-pixel, which works in conjunction with the conventional RGB setup to create the perfect color output. The built-in Color Refiner delivers greater tonal enhancement, resulting in images that are more vibrant and natural. The 55-inch OLED TV also offers an infinite contrast ratio, which maintains optimal contrast levels regardless of ambient brightness or viewing angle. To complement the infinite contrast ratio and enable the richest color and deepest black expression, the High Dynamic Range (HDR) algorithm has been incorporated. This technology also ensures contrast ratio consistency and maximum color separation.

As OLEDs generate their own light, there is no need for a separate backlight, enabling LG OLED TVs to feature a reduced weight and depth, and a minimal appearance. The EA9800's streamlined design and curved screen remove visual distraction to maximize the viewing experience. Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) has been implemented to further reduce unit weight and add additional strength to the curved screen.

LG's Paper Slim design effectively unifies screen and stand into a seamless aesthetic entity. Meanwhile, CINEMA SCREEN Design elements result in a narrow screen bezel which is practically invisible to the naked eye. A minimal bezel helps to produce an immersive 2D and 3D viewing experience. For installation versatility, the new model also ships with a wall bracket that allows a single person to complete the entire installation.