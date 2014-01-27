InfoComm Hosts Second Annual Executive Conference Sept 23-25

InfoComm International will be hosting its second annual AV Executive Conference and Golf Tournament September 23-25, 2014, at the Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The AV Executive Conference is designed to assist systems integrators, design consultants and other industry professionals with the challenging task of building and scaling their organizations. Speakers will engage the audience in a master class format, allowing participants to leave with actionable ideas to enhance their business strategy.

Building on the success of last year's event, more than 150 leading AV executives are expected to participate. Last year, nearly every attendee indicated that they would attend again and recommend the event to a colleague. Popular features are returning, including the interactive Homework Express, which allows attendees to work with peers to apply the lessons of the day, and the Digital Expert Bar, which provides one-on-one coaching on social media presence.

"The AV Executive Conference allows industry leaders to break away from the everyday and connect in a meaningful way," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. "It is not just a parade of talking heads, but an interactive forum designed to help you absorb business advice from world-class speakers, network with the leading names in AV and create actionable plans to improve your business, all in a beautiful setting."

An optional ICIF charity golf tournament to benefit InfoComm's foundation will be held in the afternoon of the second day after the conclusion of the conference program.