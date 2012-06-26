Boston Logan Virtual Greeter

Boston Logan International Airport has deployed next-generation digital signage, the Tensator Virtual Assistant, as its bi-lingual Virtual Greeter, to help inform and guide passengers through the Terminal E security checkpoint. Tensator's HD projected imaging and audio-visual technology creates the illusion of a real person and is customized to deliver specific messaging.

In Terminal E, Logan Airport's international terminal, the Tensator Virtual Assistant is designed to capture passenger attention with its 3D look and feel and provides security information. Messages on ID and boarding passes, federal regulations regarding liquids, garment removal and x-ray machine instructions are delivered 24/7 in both English and Spanish, providing passengers with consistent, surround sound audio accompanied by highly visual information to ensure passengers clearly understand all the information they need to know in order to improve efficiency, passenger flow and their overall airport experience.

"Boston Logan International Airport is an industry leader in deploying new technology," said Bill Vetter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Tensator. "By leveraging the Tensator Virtual Assistant, passengers are assured of receiving consistent instructions in both English and Spanish on the preparations they need to make before going through security. Important messages are effectively communicated and valued staff is freed up to attend to critical and important responsibilities."

The Tensator Virtual Assistant is installed in airports across Europe and the Middle East, as well as in retail outlets. For information:

www.tensator.com