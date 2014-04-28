Symetrix Launches Symnet Composer Software Version 2.0

The What: Symetrix announced a new release of its SymNet Composer open architecture design software for Edge and Radius Dante network audio DSPs.

The What Else: In addition to a host of time-saving workflow enhancements, Composer 2.0 natively integrates select Dante third-party hardware supporting the discovery, signal routing, and other aspects of AtteroTech unDIO2x2 and unDX2IO and Stewart Audio AV25-2 and NetAV 2x2 devices. Composer 2.0 is the only programming environment needed to build a Dante networked system from start to finish, simplifying and speeding initial design, revisions, and troubleshooting.

In addition to third-party Dante device integration, Composer 2.0 offers a number of workflow enhancements. Remote control protocol can be accessed via TCP/IP and TCP/IP string output modules, simplifying integration with control devices and increasing the number of compatible control systems (e.g. projectors). Module input and output names can be automatically propagated to downstream modules, speeding and standardizing the labeling process, and presets can now be created and edited without going off-line. In addition to the 600+ DSP modules already within the Edge and Radius system, a new Transient Suppressor DSP module reduces random transient noise (e.g. pen tapping, silverware clanking) for clearer conference audio. Furthermore, a new “Trace Signal Path Forward” feature now traces through all Dante transmitters and receivers that significantly reduces the time required to understand, follow, and troubleshoot signal flows within large systems.

The Why: Trent Wagner, senior product manager at Symetrix, noted, “I’m very excited to launch this version of SymNet Composer. To my knowledge, Composer 2.0 is the first full integration of third-party Dante devices in our industry. Contractors can now manage an entire Dante-based system from end-to-end (remote wall box I/O, to DSP, to power amps) using only SymNet Composer 2.0 with select products from AtteroTech, Stewart Audio, and Symetrix.”

Added Symetrix founder and CEO, Dane Butcher, “SymNet Composer 2.0 is yet another milepost in our ongoing mission to provide software and hardware tools that help our integrators achieve the greatest possible levels of technical excellence while at the same time expending the least time and effort.”



The Bottom Line: SymNet Composer 2.0 is available for free download at www.symetrix.co.