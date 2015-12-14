SureCall’s SENTRY Free with Fusion5s Installations

SureCall recently launched the Consumer SENTRY, a remote monitoring and optimization management system for SureCall’s Fusion5s. The product initially will be bundled with the Fusion5s for free for three months with free access to the portal for two years. The new SENTRY, when combined with the Fusion5s cell phone signal booster, provides custom installers an enterprise-quality product and service for installation in small businesses and the residential market. It also provides the opportunity for a recurring revenue stream for installers. Along with other exclusive installer products, it will be showcased at CES in booth 35345.

SureCall's Fusion5s“The Commercial SENTRY is successfully in use with SureCall’s enterprise Force5 booster, and is now redesigned to work with our Fusion5s booster. The Fusion5s booster is ideal for custom installation in small businesses and larger homes,” said Sharon Cuppett, SureCall’s vice president of marketing, consumer division. “The SENTRY is a remote monitoring system which detects and can remotely adjust the booster if there are changes in the environment. These unforeseen changes could include newly installed cellular towers or repeater systems and the SENTRY immediately notifies the installer or consumer of important changes by email.”

Gartner predicts that by the end of 2015, 4.9 billion connected devices will be in use, up 30% from 2014. According to research from Ericsson, which states 90 percent of U.S. households have three or more Internet-connected devices, it is clear that the connected home is here to stay. The SureCall SENTRY’s remote monitoring and optimization management system adds to the smart home by keeping the SureCall booster optimized without the need of a service call and provides installers with a recurring revenue stream.

Features include:

All frequencies are independently and remotely controlled by the SENTRY software.

Pinpoints malfunctions due to unforeseen changes such as newly installed cellular towers or repeater systems.

Remotely controls uplink, downlink or band

Immediately notifies installers or end users of important changes via email

Recurring Revenue Stream for Installers - The SENTRY hardware and software and access to the portal is free for two years – Gives installers freedom to set best pricing for their customers.

Three Year Warranty

Retails for $300, the SENTRY will be bundled for free with any Fusion5s booster until EOM March 2016.

Due to popular demand the bundle deal has been extended until EOM March 2016:

SureCall is offering a free SENTRY as well as two years of free access to the monitoring portal for all dealers and integrators, with the purchase of a SureCall Fusion5s. The Fusion5s is the winner of the CE Pro 2015 Best Electronics System Technologies (BEST) Award and the 2015 EXC!TE Award by Technology Integrator.