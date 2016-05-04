Séura’s 84-inch weatherproof StormT Display Makes InfoComm Debut

The What: Séura’s 84-inch Storm weatherproof display will be exhibited for the first time at InfoComm 2016 at its booth, N2369.

The What Else: The 84-inch Storm display is designed to bring superior weather resistance, ultra-high definition 4K video quality, and cinematic scale to outdoor spaces. The Storm and Storm Ultra Bright displays are available in sizes ranging from 42 inchs to the flagship 84-inch model. Séura is currently the only manufacturer to offer 84-inch weatherproof displays for both shaded and direct-sunlight applications. Deliveries of the 84-inch Storm and Storm Ultra Bright begin in late June.