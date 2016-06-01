Séura to Show Comparison of Outdoor Displays at InfoComm 2016

At its booth (N2369) at InfoComm 2016, Séura will show a side-by-side comparison of outdoor displays designed for variances in natural lighting.

In the demonstration, Séura will highlight the innovation in its outdoor display product line for optimal viewing outdoors. The Séura outdoor display product line provides optimal TV brightness for lighting levels found outdoors to improve the user experience.

“Display brightness and screen reflection have a dramatic impact on a display’s image visibility and picture quality,” said Keegan Coulter, Séura vice president of sales and marketing. “Even ambient lighting levels affect TV viewing.”

Séura outdoor televisions are designed with anti-glare and anti-reflective screen coatings and added UV protection that helps prevent display colors and image intensities from washing out. Séura’s high-brightness TV panels deliver a vibrant image to substantially improve the screen visibility and picture quality of Séura outdoor televisions.

“At Seura, we recognize the vast range of outdoor locations that our customers want to place displays, including both shaded areas and locations in direct sunlight,” said Coulter. “That’s why Séura offers two product models designed for different lighting situations: Séura Storm and Séura Storm Ultra Bright.”