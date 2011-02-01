Black Box Hosts DS Webinars in February

Black Box's iCOMPEL brand of digital signage is billed as a "scaleable and easy to deploy solution, but suited for myriad screens, in any size application." Free educational Webinars on the set up and optimization of the Black Box iCOMPEL will run every Friday in February at 11am EST.

Other key features for end-users include:

• Scalable from one to many screens.



• A one-time investment with no ongoing licensing, maintenance, or upgrade fees.



• No learning curve; easy for beginners to master.



• Eliminates IT and security headaches.• Supports links to touch screens and motion detection devices



• FREE, live, lifetime technical support in 20 seconds or less.

Vist www.blackbox.com/Store/LP/DSwebinar.aspx for more info.