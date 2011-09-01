New NEC Ultra-Slim Multisync EX Series

NEC Display Solutions of America announced today the addition of the 20-inch widescreen MultiSync® EX201W to the award-winning MultiSync EX Series.

Joining the 23-inch MultiSync EX231W with TN panel and MultiSync EX231Wp with premium-grade PVA panel, the EX201W ultra-thin (16.4mm bezel depth) desktop monitor offers extensive viewing angles (176°H/170°V) and contrast ratio (25,000:1 dynamic, 1000:1 typical). The ultra-slim design and lightweight portability (4.9 lbs. without stand) make the EX201W ideal for business users on-the-go and small-to-medium-sized business client meetings and presentations. The LED backlighting allows a low power consumption of 21W, which helps customers looking to lower their total cost of ownership.

Two new accessories are now available for use with the MultiSync EX Series products that are especially beneficial to traveling business users. After using the quick-release button to detach the display from the regular stand, customers can easily attach the portable, foldable stand (ST-EX2023-BK) to prop the display. Its 10° fixed tilt with rubber feet provides stabilization for the monitor during meetings. The stand and display easily fit into an available carrying bag (SC-EX20 and SC-EX23), which boasts a compact design for exclusive use with the MultiSync EX Series. Its soft inner lining and Velcro straps provide protection during travel, while the adjustable shoulder strap and padded handle offer comfort to the user. Large-sized pockets store your peripheral cables, power cords and other accessories with a zipper-secured lid. Both accessories are compatible with the EX201W, EX231W and EX231Wp.

“The success of the MultiSync EX Series has been phenomenal, and we’re excited to introduce a new size category into this series with the 20-inch, widescreen MultiSync EX201W,” said Lynn Gu, Product Manager for NEC Display Solutions. “Most customers are finding the minimalist design and LED-backlight power efficiency to be beneficial. Smart technologies like the human sensor and ambient light sensor automatically detect human absence and ambient light intensity and brightness to save a significant amount of power for corporations with large rollouts.”

The MultiSync EX201W includes the following features:

- Ultra-slim, 20-inch, widescreen (16:9), LED-backlit monitor

- 1600 x 900 resolution

- 25,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio

- Advanced connectivity with DisplayPort and DVI-I inputs

- USB port for easy webcam or thumb drive access

- Quick-release stand

- Ergonomic stand with 110mm height-adjust, tilt, swivel and pivot

- Touch-sensitive On Screen Display (OSD®) controls

- Ambient light sensor and human sensor

- ECO ModeT, carbon footprint meter and cost meter

- Dynamic Visual Mode enhances video and images with real-time optimization of brightness, color and contrast (standard, text, movie, game, photo and dynamic)

- External power supply via mini AC adaptor

- 21-watt power consumption (typical)

- ENERGY STAR 5.1 and TCO 5.2 compliance

- EPEAT Gold compliance

- Optional accessories include portable stand kit and carrying bag

The MultiSync EX201W ships with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty and will be available in September 2011 at an estimated street price of $229. The ST-EX2023-BK portable stand kit, SC-EX20 and SC-EX23 accessories are available now at an estimated street price of $39.99, $29.99 and $29.99, respectively.