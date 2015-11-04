State of 4K Presentation at InfoComm Connections

Pete Putman, principal of ROAM Consulting LLC and technology consultant for Kramer Electronics USA, will present at the InfoComm Connections show held in conjunction with NAB’s Communications and Content World / SatCon show at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, NY from November 11 to 12, 2015.

Pete Putman, principal of ROAM Consulting LLC and technology consultant for Kramer Electronics USA, will present "UHDTV: Can't Stop this Train" at InfoComm Connections on November 12Putman will present “UHDTV: Can’t Stop This Train!” on November 12. This one-hour session will cover ultra-high-definition television, or UHDTV. The new 4K video format has come to market quicker than anticipated, and the infrastructure to support it is becoming available in bits and pieces.

The HDMI standard has been updated (2.0) to support high-frame-rate 4K, while DisplayPort 1.3 and Super MHL have upped the interfacing stakes. Next-generation televisions bring HDR - high dynamic range, WCG - wide color gamut, and HFR - high frame rates, and UHDTV is pushing steadily into the pro AV world.

This session will get attendees up to speed on s 4K, including different UHDTV format definitions, applicable display technologies for direct-view and projection, bandwidth issues, and display-interfacing and switching challenges.