Acoustical Solutions Becomes First Distributor of QuietGlue Pro

Richmond, VA--Acoustical Solutions announced it is now the first distributor of QuietGlue Pro, a sound-damping compound used between two pieces of drywall to reduce sound transmission.

QuietGlue Pro, which will be quickly shipped nationwide from one of Acoustical Solutions’ new warehouses, uses the latest sound-damping technology that delivers superior noise control performance at 30 percent lower cost than competitive products.

“All do-it-yourselfers are going to benefit from QuietGlue Pro,” said Dave Ingersoll, national sales manager at Acoustical Solutions. “Not only because of its advanced performance, but also because we’re now equipped to deliver it so quickly.”

Ingersoll added that customers’ home theaters, home studios and other soundproofing projects will now sound better and become easier to complete all while costing less.



Delivery times for 60 percent of the united states will be one to two days, and 90 percent will be one, two or three days.