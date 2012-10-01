AOpen Forum Oct. 10-11 San Francisco

The 2012 AOpen Forum will take place Oct. 10-11 in San Francisco. The forum brings together leading retail industry experts for a review of trends, technologies and solutions designed to help drive businesses forward. AOpen will feature their Interconnected Digital Ecosystem for retail and QSR applications, among other digital retail products.

The annual AOpen Forum is an opportunity to learn about the latest solutions, products and innovations in a collaborative environment which includes keynote speeches, round table discussions, and networking opportunities. Speakers at this year’s forum include Jeff Jenkins, Senior Brand Manager for YUM! Brands, Roy Tavenor, Managing Principal for Red Design Group and Dan Gutwein, Director of End User Enabling - Embedded for Intel.

Bringing retail stores forward into the digital age is key to engaging and satisfying consumer's ever growing need for information. The AOpen forum will present an opportunity to hear in person the ideas that will allow retailers to effectively respond to this changing landscape.

Click here for more information and registration details.