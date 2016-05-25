Sound Control Technologies to Exhibit RCT Series Camera Ceiling Mounts, RM-P20 Adapter at InfoComm 2016

The What: Sound Control Technologies will be exhibiting two recently available ceiling mount solutions for Cisco and Polycom cameras at InfoComm 2016: the RCT-CP6 T-Bar ceiling mount for supporting the Cisco Precision 60 camera, and the RCT-EE4 T-Bar ceiling mount for supporting the Polycom EagleEye IV camera. Both solutions provide a simple and clean install of the cameras when inverted and flush to the ceiling tile.

The What Else: SCT will also be exhibiting its RM-P20 adapter. The RM-P20 allows technicians in the field to quickly and easily extend the Cisco Precision 20 microphone up to 100 feet from the Cisco SX20 codec and MX200 endpoint.

The Bottom Line: SCT is a manufacturer based in Norwalk, CT focusing on complete and simple to design and deploy PTZ camera extension and peripheral solutions for the AV integration community.