Sony VPL-GTZ270 and VPL-GTZ280

The What: Sony's new VPL-GTZ270 specially designed for entertainment use including planetariums, theme parks, museums and retail, and the VPL- GTZ280 for is designed for simulation, visualization, and training.

The What Else: Both 5,000 lumen models have native SXRD 4K (4096x2160) resolution, and join Sony’s VPL-GTZ1 model to create a family of versatile 4K laser light source projectors designed for a range of B2B and commercial applications. Both can also operate in 4K 3D mode.

Like all Sony laser projectors, the VPL-GTZ270 and the VPL-GTZ280 are designed to deliver up to 20,000 hours of operation with virtually zero maintenance (up to 40,000 hours in low brightness mode) without the need for a lamp exchange.

Constant brightness mode and periodic auto calibration further contribute to longer life operation. The projectors’ SXRD panel also creates a deep black image with reduced white band visibility for multi-projection blending.