Sony to Take Canvas Direct-View Display on Tour

Sony Canvas

Sony is taking its immersive new display technology, Canvas, on a three-city tour across the U.S.

Each stop on this “open house” tour will include presentations from Sony product experts and visual demonstrations of the technology.

Canvas is seamless, direct-view display with a viewing angle of nearly 180 degrees.

It incorporates Sony’s ultrafine LEDs, which measure just 0.003 square millimeters in size, allowing the remaining surface area to be more than 99 percent black, allowing for a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

Canvas is designed for applications requiring realistic, large-scale, high-resolution visual experiences, such as museums, theme parks, command and control, automotive, medical, and more.

Sony will also demo its high-performance 4K resolution projectors with 5,000 lumens brightness and blue laser phosphor technology on this tour.

Register to see Sony’s Canvas at one of the following locations:

Washington, DC

Wednesday, August 24, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 25, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

District Architecture Center – Hickok Cole/Clark Construction Classroom

421 7th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Houston, TX

Tuesday, August 30, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Courtyard Energy Row – Marquis II and III

12401 Katy Freeway (I-10 and Dairy Ashford)

Houston, TX 77079

San Jose, CA

Wednesday, September 14, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, September 16, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sony Professional Solutions Americas – Training Room

1730 N. First Street, MS: 5NE

San Jose, CA 95112-4508