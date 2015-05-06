Sony Joins BCS Global’s SmartSpace Video Conferencing Portfolio

BCS Global Networks, a cloud-based video and collaboration solutions provider, has added Sony Visual Communications to the company’s SmartSpace video conferencing portfolio. Sony is one of the leading suppliers of AV/IT solutions to businesses globally. As a new managed services reseller of Sony visual communications, BCS now offers its worldwide partners and clients another video and visual collaboration option.

SmartSpace’s menu of video business tools is proving to be a major differentiator for businesses globally that rely on state-of-the-art video-conferencing technology. Easy to install, operate, manage, and maintain, the service provides out-of-the-box presentation and telepresence systems that can be assembled and set to work in minutes.

“We are pleased to join BCS’s SmartSpace portfolio,” said Carl Standertskjold, Sony’s trade marketing manager. “Both Sony and BCS Global are committed to empowering and enabling users through the latest technological developments. We always push the boundaries of innovation in AV technology, and this partnership is a clear demonstration of this goal.”

“SmartSpace enables businesses around the world to make the best use of their premises while enjoying high-quality video and visual collaboration services,” said Clive Sawkins, CEO of BCS Global. “Our new partnership with Sony allows us the opportunity to provide more cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of today’s business customers.”

SmartSpace augments BCS Global’s Virtual Connect, a personal on-demand meeting space that enables high-quality, face-to-face video collaboration through a variety of technologies from the boardroom, desktop, laptop, or mobile device—anywhere, anytime. Virtual Connect is designed to provide shared capacity through flexible meeting spaces that are always available to hold video meetings on demand.

Earlier this year, London-based BCS Global merged with Video Guidance, one of America’s premier video conferencing companies. The new global enterprise links BCS Global’s capabilities in Europe and Asia with Video Guidance’s in North America. Video Guidance became a wholly owned subsidiary of BCS and retains the respected Video Guidance name and brand in the U.S.