Shure Unveils Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

TheWhat: At this year’s NAMM Show in Anaheim, Shure unveiled its KSM8 Dualdyne, a cardioid dynamic vocal microphone. The KSM8 is potentially the world’s first dual-diaphragm dynamic handheld microphone. The KSM8 extends the Company’s wired microphone line—which includes numerous products of significance and enduring legacy—such as the Unidyne 55 and the SM58 microphone.

The What Else: Designed for live sound performances, where vocal clarity and sound quality are vital, the KSM8 not only meets the most discerning quality and reliability standards, it also has the versatility to adapt to changing environments without impacting performance.

“The off-axis rejection is pretty amazing,” said Michael Abbott, broadcast mixer with The Voice and Shark Tank. “Low frequency is very smooth and I definitely noticed nice proximity control, which our host Carson [Daly] definitely requires. High frequency response is noticeably more enhanced. It’s an exceptionally well designed microphone by Shure.”

“Being part of the dynamic microphone resurgence has been extremely exciting for me, because our customers were always asking us what’s next in dynamic microphones,” said Scott Sullivan, senior director of global product management at Shure. “When it comes to microphone technology and development, Shure has, what I consider to be, the “secret formula.” In my opinion, no other company, through our exceptional engineering department, could have achieved what we did with the KSM8."

“In order to make the Dualdyne concept a reality, we had to reinvent the way we make dynamic microphones." said John Born, product manager at Shure. “We knew the only way to bring the concept to life, was to set all pre-existing parts and template designs aside, and start from scratch. Since then, we’ve put over seven years of engineering and development into creating something we knew the industry needed, but had never seen. As a result, the introduction of the KSM8 brings an entirely new dynamic microphone element to the world."

The ability to virtually eliminate proximity effect and master off-axis rejection is powered by the Dualdyne cartridge of the KSM8, which features two ultra-thin diaphragms—one active and one passive—and an inverted airflow system. Additionally, its pneumatic shock mount handles rejection of handling noise without any loss of low frequency response.

As is the case with all Shure products, the world-class design and durability of the KSM8 is present in every aspect of the microphone. A dent- resistant, hardened carbon-steel grille design lined with hydrophobic woven fabric provides plosive, water, and wind protection. The aluminum handle—which is available in a brushed nickel or black finish—completes the KSM8’s design.

The KSM8 is also available as a handheld transmitter option for use with Axient, UHF-R, ULX-D, and QLX-D wireless systems, and as a wireless capsule for use with other Shure wireless systems. Additionally, new KSM8 transmitters are now offered in a brushed nickel finish on ULX-D and UHF-R wireless systems.

The Bottom Line: The retail price for the KSM8 starts around $500. For additional details on the KSM8, stop by the Shure booth (Hall A, booth #6541) at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show or visit Shure’s website. www.shure.com/ksm8.