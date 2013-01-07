SunBriteTV Offers Show Discounts at CES

SunBriteTV, manufacturer of all-weather outdoor televisions, will jump-start the 2013 outdoor television buying season with special show discounts for dealers and installation professionals at the 2013 International CES, January 8 – 11 in Las Vegas.



With its range of residential and commercial-grade outdoor televisions and digital signage solutions, SunBriteTV aims to launch the biggest outdoor TV buying season yet, by offering dealers substantial discounts on orders placed during CES. These discounts are in addition to the company’s existing Preferred Dealer program, which offers qualified dealers free shipping, priority positioning in SunBriteTV’s dealer locator, and a constant pipeline of sales leads.

To further support its dealer and installer network, SunBriteTV will also commence a comprehensive print and online marketing campaign in early 2013, aiming to build awareness for the outdoor television category by reaching a broad cross-section of trade and mainstream publications in the company’s key North American markets.

“SunBriteTV means business at CES 2013,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing at SunBriteTV. “Our product portfolio has never been stronger. Our deals have never been better. This is the ideal time for dealers and installers to get in the game. We invite U.S. and Canadian dealers and custom AV installation professionals to visit us at our booth for more details.”