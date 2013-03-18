Crestron Ships DigitalMedia System with Acoustic Echo Cancellation

Crestron has begun shipping the DigitalMedia Presentation System 300 with Acoustic Echo Cancellation, the newest addition to its family of all-in-one digital presentation solutions.



The DMPS-300-C-AEC features full-bandwidth acoustic echo cancellation on each of its six mic inputs to filter out disruptive echoes from voice communications during teleconferencing calls. DMPS-300-C-AEC integrates directly with up to two audio or video codecs, providing a total video conferencing system solution.

"The addition of Acoustic Echo Cancellation to the DMPS makes integration of videoconferencing systems even easier by providing native control of all signal routing and audio processing functions," said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. "This eliminates complex interconnections and programming of third party DSP's while providing clean, high quality audio for teleconferencing applications."

DigitalMedia Presentation Systems (DMPS) provide everything needed to deliver the highest performing HD presentation experience available. DMPS efficiently integrates several components into a single rack-mountable package, including a control processor, multimedia matrix switcher, mic mixer, audio DSP, amplifier, and now AEC, with DigitalMedia technology to offer a complete digital AV presentation solution.

High-performance adaptive acoustic echo cancellation on each mic input enables DMPS-300-C-AEC to connect directly to audio and video codecs to provide a complete teleconferencing system solution for the boardroom or conference room. Its low-latency, full-bandwidth performance provides echo cancellation with natural sound quality, ensuring that conference participants on the far end of the call can hear voices with clarity and understand the conversation without effort, according to Crestron. AEC is employed independently per microphone, with a fast convergence rate of 80 dB per second and tail lengths up to 200 ms, to handle any typical small to medium sized room with ease.

Expanded signal routing and audio processing in the DMPS-300-C-AEC allows one or two codecs to be connected to any of the seven source inputs, and either (or both) of the aux outputs. Dual codec support allows both codecs to be used simultaneously, even allowing the signal from one codec to be fed to the other for a fully inclusive teleconferencing experience. Local presentation sourced can be mixed with the microphones and routed to the codecs, allowing far end participants to experience the full presentation without echo.

DMPS is now available in four versatile models:

• DMPS-100-C: 4x1 matrix switching, ideal for smaller single-display environments

• DMPS-200-C: 6x2 matrix switching, perfect for dual projector applications

• DMPS-300-C: 7x4 matrix switching, for larger multi-display spaces and divisible rooms