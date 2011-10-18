AMX has announced the immediate availability of the enterprise-scale digital-signage software Inspired Composer 5 – more than two months earlier than scheduled. Inspired Composer 5 answers the challenge large organizations face of ‘how’ to ensure a consistent look and adherence to brand guidelines when content from assorted departments, across the enterprise, is needed. Inspired Composer 5 allows multiple staffers to become contributors with intuitive content creation tools and guides them through a simple workflow management and approval process.

Developed for use with the Inspired XPert digital signage player (IS-XPT-2000 and IS-200) from AMX, Inspired Composer 5 delivers on-the-spot editing, publishing and delivery of content, including real-time Internet content like weather, stock tickers, and news, to every display across a deployment. This next generation of the popular Inspired Composer Software line has a revamped user interface for more intuitive navigation allowing novice users to easily find key functions and actions.

“Organizations are discovering that digital signage is a valuable tool to generate customer awareness and keep internal staff informed,” said AMX Chief Technology Officer Robert Noble. “The challenge though is that managing and delivering content, especially across large deployments, can be resource

(more)intensive. Inspired Composer 5 removes that challenge and lets organizations truly leverage the benefits of digital signage.”

Inspired Composer 5 is available in a Desktop version (IS-COMP5-DESK) for installation on local PCs in deployments requiring only one or two content contributors. It is also available in a Sever version (IS- COMP5-SERV) for installation on an enterprise server, giving any PC on the network the ability to manage the digital signage system. New features of the software include workflow tools that assist users through common tasks such as message and playlist design. To facilitate review and publishing, a system summary screen shows the status of the system and any pending message approvals. Other key features of the new software include publishing feedback and Active Directory authentication.

For more advanced content creation options, AMX offers professionally developed, ready-made templates that let users create layered, custom messages consisting of video, images, animation, online content, newsfeeds and advertisements.

And, for those who prefer to outsource their content creation, AMX offers an experienced team of graphics designers who can work directly with users to develop a set of custom templates.

Teaming Inspired Composer 5 with the 1080p Inspired XPert player delivers engaging, HD multimedia content – across a building, a campus or around the world.