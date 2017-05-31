SDVoE Alliance to Hold Latency Demonstrations at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2017, the SDVoE Alliance (booth 3729) will host an interactive, head-to-head demonstration of several AV-over-IP implementations so that system integrators, designers, consultants and users can compare video quality, latency, and bandwidth requirements for AV signal distribution and get all their questions answered.

“We put together this demonstration to help visitors sort through the misinformation proliferating in our industry related to the impact of compression on video quality and the effect of latency on usability,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The latency of the SDVoE transport is less than 0.1 milliseconds. I feel good calling that ‘zero latency.’”

Additional demonstrations of SDVoE technology will highlight AV processing for video wall and multiview applications as well as the platform’s support for 4K60 with HDR.