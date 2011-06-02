Insight Media University Webinar Today

David Keene– Catch the Webinar today, announcing and explaining the launch of IMU. Insight Media and Brawn Consulting, with NewBay Media as the exclusive, official Publishing Partner, are announcing in a Webinar today, the launch of Insight Media University (IMU) and the IMU website located at www.IMUniversity.info. Insight Media University is the first independent All-In-One education resource for the AV, IT, Digital Signage, Consumer Electronics and Display Industries.

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2011

Time: 12:00 Noon Eastern; 9:00 AM Pacific

This webinar will cover the goals and objectives of IMU, how it will work, the course library, certification and testing information, along with ways we can support trade associations, manufacturers and distributors.

IMU will offer timely and relevant content covering a broad range of topics. Content will be continuously developed over time, and will expand to include:

• Professional and consumer AV and IT based products

• All display and component technologies

• Display metrology and measurement

• Sales training

• AV business management

• Content creation

• Content production, broadcast and distribution

• Digital signage

IMU’s goal is to offer high quality education and training, taught by recognized experts in the industry. IMU will also describe how product manufacturers and distributors can accomplish their training needs by teaming up with IMU to offer unbiased technology, market and business training along with product-specific training. IMU will offer: