Avlex Introduces MIPRO True Digital Wireless System

The What: Avlex Corporation is introducting the new MIPRO ACT-818/828 Wideband True Digital Wireless Receivers and two matching transmitters: the ACT-80T True Digital Encryptable Bodypack Transmitter and the ACT-80H True Digital Encryptable Handheld Microphone Transmitter.





The What Else: The MIPRO ACT-818/828 Wideband True Digital Wireless Receivers are available in single-channel (ACT-818) and dual-channel (ACT-828) configurations. Both models are true diversity digital systems with absolutely no companding to ensure pristine audio quality—free from the sonic artifacts inherent in less capable wireless microphone systems. Equally noteworthy, these receivers employ 256-bit encryption that can be enabled / disabled as required.

The Receivers operate from 480 MHz to 698 MHz over 3 bands, each with expanded 64 MHz bandwidth. With true digital transmission, these receivers employ 24-bit / 44.1 kHz audio sampling, a true dynamic range of 115 dBA, SmartEQ with capsule emulation and low latency for the responsiveness required in today’s competitive environments.

The MIPRO ACT-80T True Digital Encryptable Bodypack Transmitter works for applications requiring a headworn or lapel microphone solution, the new MIPRO ACT-80T True Digital Encryptable Bodypack Transmitter is the world’s smallest true digital bodypack unit—enabling the transmitter to be conveniently hidden among wardrobe. In addition to direct mute capability, the ACT-80T offers remote mute capability via the optional MJ-70 remote mute switch control—enabling the person wearing the transmitter to easily mute / unmute the transmitter—even when it is buried underneath clothing.

The MIPRO ACT-80H True Digital Encryptable Handheld Microphone Transmitter works for presenters and vocal performers alikee. With a lightweight magnesium alloy housing that is both rugged and comfortable to hold, this microphone features a true condenser cardioid capsule for outstanding audio quality with superior off-axis and plosive characteristics and, with 12+ hours performance from two AA batteries, audio engineers needn’t worry about running out of juice. In addition to a manual mute on/off, this unit features an Auto Mute function whereby the transmitter automatically mutes itself when lowered by one’s side, etc.—a terrific means of avoiding feedback when in the hands of unseasoned users.