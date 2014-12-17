Samsung’s OMD Series Digital Signage Lineup

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced a new lineup of 2,500 nit high-brightness displays in screen sizes from 46- through 75-inches. The OMD Series LED-lit LCD displays convey easily readable text and bright graphics in high ambient light environments and outdoor applications, including transportation facilities, banking and retail storefront windows, sports arenas, quick service restaurants and convention centers (outdoor use requires custom-designed weatherproof enclosure).

The OMD Series LED-lit LCD displays used for banking and retail storefront windows

“Samsung continues to develop solutions that enable businesses to make smarter signage choices, whether that’s making the transition from a printed poster to dynamic digital signage in a storefront window for increased visibility or upgrading to an all-in-one solution for easier content management,” said Thomas Evans, director of display product marketing at Samsung’s Enterprise Business Division. “We understand that capturing the attention of consumers today can be challenging and created the OMD Series to offer a simple, smart and visually attractive way for businesses to showcase content, so that no matter the environment their messages will come across clear and bright.”

At 2500 nits, the OMD Series displays deliver ultra-high brightness. The display’s high contrast ratio of 5,000:1 allows consistent, clear delivery of visual messaging. With an energy-efficient LED backlight, the OMD Series also incorporates an automatic brightness sensor helps reduce power consumption and provides optimal visibility. Additionally, all OMD Series displays are equipped with Samsung’s circular polarizing technology which allows for viewing content on the display while wearing polarized sunglasses.

These high brightness solutions are available as both ready-to-mount displays for indoor use or as a panel kit for use outdoors within a custom-built enclosure.

· The OMD-W Series, designed for high ambient light indoor environments where brightness and visibility are the main requirements, such as a retail storefront window. With thin bezels of 9.3mm and under, these displays are ready to install and will keep all the focus on your content.

· The OMD-K Series, a panel kit for installing the display within a customized housing in an outdoor environment for all-weather durability, such as drive-thru locations, wayfinding kiosks and entertainment venues. The panels are VESA compliant to easily mount inside a custom enclosure.

The OMD Series displays are equipped with the next-generation Samsung Smart Signage Platform, an embedded media player that eliminates the need for additional external devices. With built-in WiFi, content can be delivered wirelessly, meaning that power is the only cabling required to drive the display.

Customers can tap into the expertise of the numerous leading digital signage solution providers currently developing on the Samsung Smart Signage Platform.

The displays also come with Samsung’s MagicInfo content management software, which makes creating and scheduling of content quick and easy, particularly helpful for environments where access to the display is limited, such as a storefront window. The web-based authoring tool helps businesses easily create and customize professional promotions using the more than 100 pre-built, industry-specific templates.

All OMD Series displays feature PC (VGA) and Digital (Display Port, HDMI and DVI) connectivity and external control via RS232C or RJ45 LAN. They are rated for 24/7 operation with a three-year onsite warranty.