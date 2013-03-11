Wilson Upgrades Warranty for All Signal Boosters

Wilson Electronics, maker of cellular signal boosters, has upgraded the warranty for all Wilson signal booster models.

Effective immediately, Wilson signal boosters are covered by a new two-year warranty from date of purchase.

The company had previously warranted its signal boosters for one year against defects in workmanship and/or materials.

“Wilson unofficially has been honoring a two-year warranty for some time,” said Laine Matthews, director of business development at Wilson Electronics. “Now we decided to make the policy official. We strongly feel Wilson quality, customer service and technical support are second to none.

“As the leader in this industry Wilson cares deeply that our products work as designed for those who purchase them, and that our customers have a good experience," added Matthews. "We’re known for standing behind our products, and we take great pride in their quality.”