RTI Enables Video Intercom Support Across a Range of Devices

RTI has announced new video intercom support for select RTI controllers and third-party intercom-enabled devices. Ideal for front door access, security gates, intra-office, and room-to-room applications, this new capability allows users to conveniently and safely communicate from point to point via their RTI devices.

“The demand for intercom continues to increase, and we are pleased to add video functionality across a range of RTI devices,” said Mike Everett, Vice President of Global Sales for RTI. “Our lineup of video intercom-enabled controllers includes wired and wireless interfaces, which allows our dealers to offer their clients convenient communications between their RTI devices and third-party door stations.”

RTI’s video intercom capabilities are supported on the KX3, KX7, and KX10 in-wall touchpanels, the CX7 and the upcoming CX10 countertop/under-cabinet touchpanels, as well as the company’s flagship T3x–delivering the company’s first video intercom-enabled handheld controller. Via a free firmware update, dealers can also leverage video communications on compatible devices that support H.264-based video intercom via SIP. These devices also support auto answer or do not disturb modes, while a push-to-talk audio mode lets users communicate via voice only from device to device.