RTI Appoints New CFO, Logistics Manager

Control and automation manufacturer RTI has named Mark Derus as chief financial officer (CFO) and Mark Klayum as logistics manager.

"RTI's leadership in control and automation is founded on strong, passionate people at every level," said Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI. "With these additions to our team, we continue that legacy as we move into the future. Both men bring the expertise that will be vital to ensuring RTI achieves its goals year after year."

Mark Derus

Derus is a global finance professional with expertise in supporting public and privately held companies in high-growth stages. He has a long history of executing on strategy, leading mergers and acquisitions, partnering with key businesses, and guiding and facilitating companies through overall business growth. With a background in technology, finance, and accounting, he has held the title of CFO as well as other executive positions for NetSPI, Quantum Retail Technology, Spanlink Communications/ConvergeOne, IDeaS Revenue Optimization, and Visual Circuits. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota.

Mark KlayumKlayum is a manager with experience in leading midsize teams in achieving company objectives and goals. He has a background with internal logistics, inventory processing, land and air logistics operations, business management, project coordination, group leadership, and Information technology management. Past experience includes logistics, IT, and network management positions with Sonic Innovations, Associated Global Systems, Metro Sales, and Fermilab. He holds a Bachelor's degree in computer science and business systems from Taylor University.