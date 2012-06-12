IntelliEvent’s Lightning in the Event Industry

- IntelliEvent has announced that their cloud-based operations management solution, Lightning, has experienced success with its recent implementations in companies across the production and event industry, resulting in a positive impact on their operations. IntelliEvent will demonstrate the latest version of Lightning at InfoComm 2012, booth #C9251.
- Lightning is an evolution of IntelliEvent’s previous standalone system, Express. Many businesses have used IntelliEvent Express and are switching to Lightning as they continue to develop this new technology. Mi Media Productions of Irvine, CA will be one of these organizations.
- “We've been with IntelliEvent for almost five years now and we couldn't be happier, while the Express module is great, we're looking forward to the transition over to Lightning. Being able to access our database from anywhere in the world will be a huge benefit and we can already sense that the program is very user friendly,” Mike Ivey, President, Mi Media Productions.
- IntelliEvent’s Lightning software is accessible anywhere with an internet connection. Since all records are stored in the cloud, users can access their accounts from a variety of devices. A View West has taken advantage of this capability and now operates completely on tablets. After the implementation of Lightning, their employees use tablets to manage their events and can coordinate orders while mobile.
- “A View West operates solely on iPads with IntelliEvent Lightning on them. The portability and real time inventory status is what allows my company to function properly. This makes it so that everyone on the team can be in different places, but still be on the same page” said Brandi Goldapp, Owner, A View West.
- Lightning is integrated with the Google calendar program, which allows events in IntelliEvent Lightning to be transferred to the user’s calendar, into their Google account.
- “Words do not describe how great the Google calendar feature is. It is the best thing ever when you are busy. I didn't even have to re-enter everything to my calendar, it just happened, thank you so very much for that,” Manny Peregrina, Total Tournament Solutions.
- With the ability to do data file transfers, IntelliEvent has the capability to move data stored from previous software into Lightning.
- “The set-up and implementation of IntelliEvent Lightning was one of the fastest and easiest of any program that I have used. Very user friendly! The fact that IntelliEvent Lightning is web-based is what is most appealing. We are constantly out on site or on the road, so the fact that it is mobile and can be easily accessed from any computer or mobile device, including my phone, is fantastic! We also enjoy the fact that it syncs all of our jobs to our Google calendar – keeping our schedule always at our fingertips,” Shane Myers, Swag Décor.
