Rising Consumer Expectations and Interactivity Top SignageTrends

Jose Avalos, worldwide director of retail and digital signage for the Embedded and Communications Group at Intel Corp., discussed "Key Trends Affecting the Future of Digital Signage" during today's keynote breakfast at the Digital Signage Expo.
- Significant trends and challenges affecting digital signage, as identified by Avalos, are the ongoing rise in customer expectations with respect to the richness of experience, interactivity and content in digital out-of-home venues such as retail stores and malls, to the increased need of Anonymous Video Analytics for Proof of Play and Proof of Impression for advertising Return on Investment (ROI). Also discussed were the challenges around increasing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of digital signage operations.
