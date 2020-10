The latest addition to the MediorNet family of real-time networks is the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. The new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64 x 10Gb ports, further enabling Riedel's acclaimed approach to signal distribution and routing. During InfoComm 2014, Riedel will demonstrate how the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.