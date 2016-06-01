RGB Spectrum to Introduce New Technology Platform at InfoComm

The What: RGB Spectrum will introduce a new technology platform, Zio, at InfoComm 2016 (booth N1137). Zio is a networked AV video distribution and management system, consisting of endpoints for encoding sources as audio and video streams, and decoding them for output to one or more displays.

The What Else: The prevalence of streaming media has brought about an increasing demand for content distribution across multiple rooms, buildings, and even geographies. Today’s IP backbone infrastructure is well suited for moving data, but large numbers of distributed sources and destinations creates challenges for user control and administration. Zio aims to solve these problems with a unique peer-to-peer architecture that overcomes the limitations of traditional client-server systems.