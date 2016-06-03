Rental Staging Roadshow 10th Anniversary Conferences Open for Registration NYC and Monterey

The Rental & Staging community is gearing up for two major Roadshows– one on the east coast, the other on the west coast. Both Roadshows have just opened for on-line registration. The July 27 Rental & Staging Roadshow will take place in New York City (with co-host Worldstage); and on September 21st a great event will be hosted in Monterey, California (in a spectacular setting). Both events have great tech and business-side sessions, hands-on product demos, and peer-to-peer networking with top stagers and top gear manufacturers– but in an intimate setting where you can do it all up close and personal. And on this tenth anniversary of the launch of the Roadshow, some great new sessions will take place. And some industry stars, and major league end users will present.

At both the NYC and the Monterey Roadshows, in addition to the tech and business-side sessions and panels, there will be a Special 10th Anniversary Roadshow RoundUp, where a special panel of top stagers and top gear manufacturers reflect on 10 years of industry evolution, and look ahead to the next ten years. As we’re in the middle of another industry upswing and business is good– it’s even more important to plan now for the speed bumps ahead: company growing pains; planning for sale of your family-owned business; mergers and acquisitions; and more.



And the Roadshows will address hot topics in staging today, from 4K to laser phosphor vs. lamped projectors, finding employees for your staging company, and more. For the agendas, click here.

To register now for either the July 27 Roadshow in New York City, or the Sept. 21 Roadshow in Monterery, CA, or both! … click here.