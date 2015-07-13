Registration Open for CorpComm and EduComm Expos

Registration for CorpComm Expo (CCE) and EduComm Expo (ECE) is now open for both conferences taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atalnta, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The educational conferences for both CorpCOMM Expo and EduCOMM Expo will each be comprised of two Keynote presentations, 16 General Conference seminars (17 General Conference Seminars for EduComm Expo) and four free on-floor workshops with access to the trade show floor both days. Peer presenters and leading digital communications technology industry experts will lead the sessions.

For more information or to see the full curriculum for CorpComm Expo 2015 and EduComm Expo 2015, go to: http://www.corpcommexpo.com or http://www.educommexpo.com

To register online for CorpComm Expo 2015 or EduComm Expo 2015 go to: www.prereg.net/2015/comm