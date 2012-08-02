ABS Media Technology Expo Sept. 26-27

Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) will host the Media Technology Expo Sept. 26-27 at Leftbank Annex in Portland, Ore. The free two-day event will include educational sessions, networking opportunities, and an exhibit hall showcasing equipment from a variety of manufacturers. More than 300 attendees are expected.



Arco Groenenberg, Expo Manager“This will be the largest media technology expo in the Pacific Northwest,” said Arco Groenenberg, expo manager. “From chief engineers to media directors, network affiliates to PEG channels, the ABS Media Technology Expo is an important event for video professionals in our region.”

The Media Technology Expo is designed to appeal to broadcast, house of worship, corporate, cable, live event, government, and independent video professionals. Associated groups for the venue include Oregon Media Production Association (OMPA), Access Community Media (ACM), Washington Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (WATOA), Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Oregon Chapters, Oregon Governor’s Office of Film & Television, and AVL (Experience Church.tv).

“We are excited to invite students to this event, where they can learn of potential internship and/or employment placements, as well as gain additional skill development by attending the workshops,” said Windy Wahlke, project coordinator for Portland Community College. “The Media Technology Expo will be an opportunity to identify and create partnerships with local media companies where we can expand our current networking circles.”

Registration is free and includes food and beverages during the show, but space is limited. For registration, vendor information, and full seminar schedule, visit www.mediatechexpo.com.